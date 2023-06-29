Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

