Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Appian by 69.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

