Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

