Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

