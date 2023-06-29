Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

