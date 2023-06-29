Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

