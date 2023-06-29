Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 4.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 194,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Qualys by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $266,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.