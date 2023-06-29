Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,295 shares of company stock worth $992,804. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.