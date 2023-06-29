NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $12.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.