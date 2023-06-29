NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

NNGPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

