Northland Securities Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $300.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.17.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.3 %

SMCI stock opened at $235.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.