NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

