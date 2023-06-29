Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Free Report) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nova Eye Medical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A 13.70 Nova Eye Medical Competitors $528.02 million $19.42 million 161.12

Nova Eye Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nova Eye Medical. Nova Eye Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A Nova Eye Medical Competitors -52.17% -32.08% -11.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nova Eye Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Eye Medical Competitors 181 776 753 38 2.37

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 49.31%. Given Nova Eye Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Eye Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nova Eye Medical peers beat Nova Eye Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, distributes, markets, sells, and services surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a natural ocular drainage system; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. It operates in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

