Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,737,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

