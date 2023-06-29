NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in NVIDIA by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $411.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

