NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $411.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

