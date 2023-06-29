Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Free Report) is one of 131 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oculus VisionTech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oculus VisionTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors 192 710 1170 5 2.48

Profitability

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 83.08%. Given Oculus VisionTech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oculus VisionTech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors -52.89% -89.37% -13.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A -3.17 Oculus VisionTech Competitors $181.93 million -$39.23 million -30.53

Oculus VisionTech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oculus VisionTech. Oculus VisionTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Free Report)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.