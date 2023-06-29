Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $391.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $331.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.20.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 282,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
