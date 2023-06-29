Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $391.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $331.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 282,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

