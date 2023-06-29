Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 17,608 shares.The stock last traded at $105.00 and had previously closed at $103.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 219.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.