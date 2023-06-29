OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.