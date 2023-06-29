ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Brian L. Derksen Buys 4,900 Shares of Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.