Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s previous close.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

