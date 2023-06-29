Optas LLC Buys 308 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

