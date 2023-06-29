Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.3 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.