Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.3 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.80.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
