Pablo G. Legorreta Buys 130,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 282.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 68.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $17,368,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

