Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $40.01 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

