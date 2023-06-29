Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

