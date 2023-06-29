Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

