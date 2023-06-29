Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 16,151 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

