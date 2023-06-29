Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.36 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

