Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.
ChargePoint Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.36 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
