Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 102.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.6 %

PAYC stock opened at $312.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

