Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Given New $27.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BTU opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

