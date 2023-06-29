Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.84

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 163486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

