PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.70 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $253.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

