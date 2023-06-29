Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 78,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 324,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 348,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.