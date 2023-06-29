Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 348,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 661,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 69,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

