Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.