Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

