Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.48. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1,750 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Pharming Group Stock Up 4.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.