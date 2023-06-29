Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.48. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

