Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMC stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,390,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

