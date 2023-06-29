Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

PRGS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.