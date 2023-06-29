PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 290,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 279,722 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $27.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.