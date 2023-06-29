ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 3.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.75. Approximately 316,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,001,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,996.02.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $7,460,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.