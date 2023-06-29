Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $349,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $323,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

