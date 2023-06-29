Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $339.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.13.
PSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,214,000,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
