Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,188 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.13.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $289.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.18. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

