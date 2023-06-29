Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Brian Stucki Sells 12,000 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) insider Brian Stucki sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $217,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,825,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Stucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $43,331.86.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $6,361,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 751.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

