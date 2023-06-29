Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

REGN opened at $700.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

