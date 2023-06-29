Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $241.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

