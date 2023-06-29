Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.